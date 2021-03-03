Karen Dejo surprised viewers by revealing that she will be one of the competitors who will be part of the cast of Warriors Puerto Rico in a special edition of the reality show. The model told details of what her participation will be.

On his visit to the set of On everyone’s lips She said that she is one of those summoned to represent Peru, along with other of her colleagues, and assured that she is training to leave the name of the country up high and represent This is War.

“I am very happy. I have been preparing absolutely every day, because Peru does not sit idly by. We are going to be the best of a selection. Get ready in Puerto Rico, because we are going to compete, we are going to go for the victory, ”he said.

Karen Dejo indicated that she cannot give many details of their future internationalization, but stressed that those chosen will be some of the best competitors in This is War.

“Get ready. Puerto Rico and Peru united in an endless competition (…) The only thing I can say is that in the Peruvian team there will be three men and three women, but I am not going to tell you the names, “added the reality girl.

The ‘Tribunal’ of This is War gave a news that shook the participants of the reality show. As they declared, the competitor who stands out the most in the competition will have the power to form the team that will travel to participate in the Puerto Rican version of the program.

Although not many details were given about the participation of Peruvians abroad, they indicated that it will be a group made up of three men and three women, in addition to the captain.

