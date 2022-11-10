Karen Dejo caused great concern on the set of “This is war” when he suffered a serious injury in one of the program’s circuits on the night of November 9. Johanna San Miguel and Renzo Schuller had to suspend the competition so that the model could receive help from the paramedics present.

According to the images, the reality girl was facing Luciana Fuster in one of the games they always perform, when passing one of the obstacles, she had a bad fall, lying on the ground in pain.

Seconds after what happened, the singer’s companions came to support her, along with the corresponding personnel while she was removed from the scene. “Well, there are the paramedics with Karen. As you can see, it’s a pure jumping circuit and the falls have to be ‘quiet’”, commented the popular ‘Chata’.