The reality girl Karen Dejo sent an encouraging message to the tiktokers participating in the sequence Tiktokers, the rivals of This is war. She said that she looked for opportunities in different places without being intimidated.

“I came to television knocking on the door of a channel and competing “ , expressed the also model. The artist encouraged the participants of the new EEG segment to insist despite being eliminated.

In the last edition of the sequence, Karen danced Dejo with Maykol Show to the song “I don’t know” by the group Explosión de Iquitos and tried to win the TikTok wild card. However, their fun choreography did not convince and they were eliminated.

The guest as jury was Tula Rodriguez, who opted for the group made up of Angie Arizaga and Alejandro Pino.

Karen Dejo returns to This is war after breaking protocols

The member of ‘The combatants’ joined EEG on April 21 after being sanctioned for failing to comply with the measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Upon her return, she was very happy and grateful.

“I know what I really have to give a real value to and it is my work, the set, the stage, the people who are at home, my family and all my colleagues. Never mind the team, really, thank you“Said the reality girl.