The former reality girl Karen Dejo She was concerned about the recent events that have marked the country, such as the strike of carriers, the rise in gasoline prices, the unexpected curfew implemented last Tuesday, the 5th, and the latest demonstrations in favor of the vacancy of Pedro Castillo.

Currently, the model is away from television; however, he keeps abreast of what is happening in Peru. “It should be noted that all the price increases come from the Ukraine War with Russia and that affects globally. But each country is already independent of how it handles the inflation that all this entails, ”he told El Popular.

Karen Dejo supports the vacancy of Pedro Castillo

The former participant of “This is war” spoke about the recent protests in various regions of the country, where hundreds of Peruvians gathered to ask Pedro Castillo to resign.

“In favor (of the march), yes I am (…) Unfortunately, the Peruvian people are somehow dissatisfied to the point of taking to the streets to protest (…) This affects all social classes.he expressed.

Likewise, he indicated that he also shares the thoughts of thousands of Peruvians who request the resignation or vacancy of the president in the face of constant questioning of his management. “I should (resign) just like what happened with (Manuel) Merino with the protests” Karen Dejo added.

