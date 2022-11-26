karen schwarz Y ezio olive They have established themselves as one of the most stable couples in the world of Peruvian show business. In fact, their solid relationship has germinated thanks to the constant support that they have provided to each other when they have needed it. Together, they have been able to overcome various obstacles over the years and have even managed to overcome worrying moments in their health.

As recalled, it was prior to the New Year’s celebration of 2020 that the former Ádammo member opened up to his followers by telling them that he was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder. But, thanks to his tools, he was able to get ahead with the support of his family and close friends.

However, to date, it was not known that the musician continued to present symptoms and signs of the aforementioned mental disorder. It was after the singing battle of three of his pupils from “La voz Perú” that the singer decided to play the song, through an anecdote that he lived in rehearsals with one of his students.

Ezio Oliva remembers the time he had an anxiety attack live

Ezio began his story by congratulating the trio of young artists on their performance. Later, he recounted that the participant “Maca” suffered a panic attack during her rehearsals and had to be helped by her classmates and by Daniela Darcourt.

“I have been there where you were, 10 years, 15 years ago, and I could not get out of there. On national television I was silent for two minutes, unable to say anything, unable to resolve and you did it“said the coach.

The singer recalled the time he suffered an anxiety attack live. Photo: Ezio Oliva/Instagram

Karen Schwarz is moved when talking about Ezio Oliva’s fight

Regarding the story, the host Karen Schwarz took the floor to support what the singer said and added that Ezio’s speech came from the heart due to the constant struggle he has had with his mental health.

“He suffers from panic attacks and music has lifted him out of those difficult moments. Suddenly, he hasn’t said it now, but he has made it public (…) ‘Maca’, he really tells you from his heart. The music freed him from those (anxiety) attacks that are still going on. I witness his struggle and that music is his best medicine Karen said, her voice cracking and her eyes teary.

Ezio Oliva could not help but break when listening to his wife and mother of his children. The teacher Eva Ayllón stood up and hugged him as a support.