Berlin (dpa)

Former French football player Christian Karembeu said that his country, “the roosters”, is the most prominent candidate for the World Cup title, which will be held later this year, after the draw was made.

The French team is seeking to become the first team to successfully defend its title since the Brazilian team did so in 1962, but history will play against them, as the last three teams that tried to do so were eliminated from the group stage.

The French team was drawn in Group D, where it will play with the teams of Denmark and Tunisia, and the winner of the play-off match between Peru and the winner of the match between the UAE and Australia.

Karembeu said he believed France deserved to be the frontrunner in this edition.

“France is the main candidate for the title, which is a subject I have talked about a lot,” he told reporters.

“We have a young team with a lot of quality, not to mention coach Didier Deschamps, I have to say this, if I say something else he will yell at me, and we have a working federation that allows us to focus on the goal of winning the World Cup.”

His teammate, Yuri Gorkayev, was less certain in his predictions, but hinted at the exciting timing of the event, saying: The lottery itself means nothing.

“Yes, the World Cup starts so you prepare, you know when you are going to play, but there is no good or bad draw. Especially at this time of the year when all the teams are in a competitive state, and here the World Cup will be different from other versions, and the tournament does not take place at the end of the season, as it is long and there are a lot of matches, it starts almost at the beginning of the season, it will be an exciting version

Extremely.