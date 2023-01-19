karely ruiz 22-year-old, continues to show that she is a very kind woman in all aspects, since she has now sent a message through Facebook where she stated that He is going to give away a breast augmentationalthough he has not explained how the dynamics will be.

Karely Ruiz’s publication reached more than 70,000 likes, in addition to several comments asking the model what needs to be done to have that gift, since it is not the first time that she has made this type of proposal since she was famous.

“I need a good lipo, I could say that it would be of great help”, “I have always said that a woman who has surgery changes her life”, “It would be a great idea to give this surgery to someone who has suffered from breast cancer, I think It would suit him better”, write the networks.

Karely Ruiz launched a message to give away a breast augmentation/Facebook

For those who already know, the model from Monterrey has always been characterized as a woman who is worth everything they tell her, since on several occasions she has been criticized for letting herself be seen as God brought her into the world, but she is worth what they say.

It is worth mentioning that his most recent project was a collaboration with Mona with whom he posed in a super daring way, unleashing madness at his whim.