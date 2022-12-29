Mazatlán.- The OnlyFans influencer and model born in Monterrey, Nuevo León, Karely Ruiz, wore a tiny blue swimsuit during her most recent visit to MazatlánSinaloa.

The young woman born on October 28, 2000 visited the so-called ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ without specifying much about it, but she did He posted photos on his verified Instagram account ‘karelyruiz’ of the bikini that she wore in the hot lands of Sinaloa.

Karely Ruiz wore a tiny metallic blue swimsuit what According to comments from his followers on the social network, almost caused an accident when containing the voluminous physical attributes obtained through aesthetic operations.

In the series of photographs, the young woman is seen posing in front of a mirror while wearing the tattoos that adorn different areas of the body.

One of the images featuring the OnlyFans star who began her career as a member of Multimedios shows her leaning slightly forward, in another she appears sitting on what appears to be a make-up artist highlighting the rear. There is no point in describing the rest of the photos, see for yourself.

From Monterrey to the world

Karely Ruiz is a young model born in the year 2000, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, known for her career on the adult content platform OnlyFans and her presence on social networks. She was also a member of the television program “Es Show” from Multimedios.

He has managed to stand out in the world of entertainment thanks to his physical attributes, since he is 1.66 meters tall and has measurements of 87.66 and 99 centimeters. Despite her youth, Karely Ruiz has already been the protagonist of various controversies, such as when she made public her conversations with reggaeton Kevin Roldan, who denied knowing her.

The start of Ruiz’s career in the entertainment world was unexpected, as it was after her ex-boyfriend posted an intimate photo of her without her consent. Although she initially felt sad about the situation, she decided to start over and forget about the incident, which opened the doors for her to work within the Monterrey television station and start gaining subscribers on OnlyFans.

This platform has allowed her to generate significant income, which has motivated her to continue creating content and dedicating herself exclusively to social networks.

Currently, Karely Ruiz is one of the highest paid Mexican models on OnlyFans and has managed to increase her fame thanks to her participation in various controversies. Despite her youth, she has shown great determination and she has known how to take advantage of the opportunities that have been presented to her to stand out in the world of entertainment.