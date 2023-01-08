How much would you be willing to pay for one? photo of the armpits someone’s? Believe it or not, there are people who pay large amounts for this type of content, which is why the large sum charged by the Internet has become popular on the internet. OnlyFans model Karely Ruizfor this type of images of his body.

They say that “for tastes, colors”, which is why social networks have been flooded with memes and jokes about people who have certain preferences for very specific body parts, such as the hands, feet and, yes, even the armpits.

In this context, the Monterrey influencer Karely Ruiz, one of the most famous content creators on virtual platforms for her risqué photos and videos, recently revealed how much she charges for photos of parts of her body that are not very usual.

In interview with “Radio Divaza”Ruiz announced that he does usually agree to the unique requests of his followers, such as selling them photos or videos of specific parts of his body, including the armpits.

After being questioned by the youtuber Pedro Luis Joao Regarding the strangest requests that her OnlyFans subscribers have asked her, the model made it publicly known that there was once someone who asked you for pictures of your armpits.

In the podcast, the adult content creator acknowledged that she does tend to fulfill the tastes of her subscribers to the London platform, although she made it clear that this type of material has an extra cost.

In the specific case of a photograph of her armpits, Karely Ruiz explained that I would charge between 2,000 and 3,000 pesos for this type of photos. Likewise, the Monterrey native revealed how much she usually charges for attending events and giving special shows.

In these cases, the OnlyFans model pointed out that, for making an appearance, she can charge between 150 thousand and 200 thousand pesosbeing one of the most sought-after influencers in all of Mexico thanks to its content for adults.