Now something comes to light on social networks in relation to Karely Ruiz, Maya Nazor and Karla Panini. Why are they relating? It so happens that Karely posted a message apparently addressed to Maya, who supposedly gave him He sent a hint after making out with the Santa Fe Klan, his ex-partner.

Maya Nazor shares a reflection on Instagram that is considered by her fans as “indirect” for Karely, after having kissed with the Santa Fe Klan, father of his son.

“You can’t control anyone’s actions, loyalty comes from the heart,” Maya writes, adding a video as well.

And it is that the Santa Fe Klan appeared at the MacroFest in Monterrey, Karely accompanied him in his dressing room, and on his Instagram profile he published a photograph where She poses sitting down with the rapper and writes “you know.”

Karely accompanies said publication with some hearts and that gives rise to comments in networks that supposedly there would be a relationship between Karely and the Santa Fe Klan something more than a relationship of friends.

But that’s not all, since the Santa Fe Klan responds to Karely’s publication: “Only you and I know”, and after that he receives all kinds of comments that “both are up to something”.

Then, after kissing with the Santa Fe Klan in Monterrey, Karely also shares a message on Facebook where she assures that she “has no friends”: “I don’t have friends and you know, only my precious fans.”

What Karely writes is taken as a “hint” towards Maya Nazor, the rapper’s ex-partner, with whom he supposedly had a friendly relationship.

Some fans celebrate that Karely Ruiz has a sentimental relationship with the Santa Fe Klan, other users compare the famous influencer with Karla Panini for faking a friendship with Maya Nazor and then making out with her ex.

At the moment, neither Karely Ruiz nor the Santa Fe Klan have declared whether there is any other type of relationship between them other than a friendship.