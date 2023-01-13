She found an alternative to get ahead, Karely Ruiz is very famous thanks to her videos that she shares on the onlyfans platformwhere he supports his entire family, he even took his parents out of work, for whom he bought a house and a car.

with little more than 7 million 638 thousand followers in instagramthe model and ‘influencer’ regiomontana has given us something to talk about in the last hours, as he assured that thanks to onlyfans she was able to get ahead and her physical attractiveness is what has given her so much fame that even she herself could not have imagined.

Currently, the diva born a October 28 He is quite a celebrity on the small screen and in the social mediaand it is that for a couple of years she has presumed that at her young age her parents no longer have a need to work because she takes care of them for their earnings generated in OnlyFans.

On this occasion, karely ruiz posed with a sensual pink bikini with which she showed off her curvaceous silhouette.

She is quite an Instagram personality karelyruiz

In addition, her four brothers already have their own car, she is already thinking about buying her house. Although at first she felt vulnerable when her ex-boyfriend leaked a photo of her, she felt vulnerable, but as time went on she used to take advantage of it and nowadays each image of his costs 16 dollars, about 320 pesos, it is certainly a good deal.