The popular influencer, Karely Ruiz, who has over 9 million followers on Instagram and has been the subject of several controversies, has made an announcement that has captured the attention of her fans and the media. In an emotional post, the social media star has revealed that she is expecting a baby.

In the shared image, the influencer She appears wearing an elegant gold dress that highlights her growing belly. pregnancy. The message in his post says:

“The day I heard about your arrival was the happiest day of my life. It is something I have wished for with all my heart and thank God it has come true. I have no words to express what I feel, I am very happy for this new stage and I will give my best. I will take care of you and I will love you.” I will love always.”

The news has sparked an avalanche of reactions in the social networkswith supporters and public figures offering their congratulations and good wishes. Despite the controversies previous ones that the influencer has faced, the focus is now on her emotional personal announcement, receiving mostly messages of support and celebration.

Users react

There were many reactions from various Internet users who congratulated the content creator on her pregnancy, wishing her the best in this new stage: