Mexico.- The influencer Karely Ruiz does not stop surprising her followers and it is that now he has presented his supposed girlfriend through social networks, a beautiful and sensual young woman named Yajanna Canowho has already stolen all eyes on the Internet.

Through its official profile, the 22 year old influencer He presented his girlfriend to his followers and left them speechless, because she is a beautiful woman with whom announced that he will soon be releasing a collaboration for their adult-only content page.

“My girlfriend and I will collaborate soon,” said Karely Ruiz, posting a photo of her supposed partner modeling a fiery outfit, a mesh lingerie set that covered her attributes little and left little to the imagination.

It should be remembered that a few months ago, the OnlyFans model revealed that she also likes women, because through her Instagram profile she shared a video in which she confessed that she is also attracted to them, driving everyone crazy.

Until now it is unknown if Karely already has a girlfriend or is just a friend which she affectionately calls that, but her fans are already impatient to see them together in action, as the influencer’s videos continue to capture everyone’s attention and unleash madness on the Internet.