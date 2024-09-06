The news that has paralyzed Mexico Recently is the announcement of the Karely Ruiz’s pregnancythe Monterrey model who rose to fame for her beauty and enviable figure, and who also achieved success with her content for OnlyFans.

Now Karely She focuses one hundred percent on her role as a mother and she is showing off her pregnant belly in style, as she recently did when she published a new video in which she shows how well motherhood has suited her.

In the video you can see Karely Ruiz showing off her pregnant belly in a pink dress while enjoying a trip to the Riviera Maya in Mexico, sharing that she is focused on having the best days of motherhood. It is estimated that Karely Ruiz is in her second trimester of pregnancy with around 5 months of gestation.

Through her social networks, Karely Ruiz announced the news of her pregnancy, revealing that she is expecting a girl, which excited her followers, but at the same time saddened everyone, since her role as a model for adults has come to an end.

In recent months, the Monterrey native decided to keep her pregnancy a secret until the gender of her baby was revealed. Now all of Mexico is talking about the change she has faced at 23 years old.

