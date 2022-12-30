The Mexican model and instagramer, Karely Ruiz, made her thousands of followers sweat on her official Instagram account by posing in a spicy and daring black outfit that revealed her enviable silhouette.
And it is that the Mexican knows very well how to conquer the hearts of her followers in the Photo sessionssince he always hits the exact point to provoke an immediate reaction among his fans.
Karely Ruiz had more than 500 likes and endless comments praising how beautiful she looked in said outfit that put everyone in revolution. The post quickly went viral on social media.
the star of onlyfans She challenged the censorship of Instagram by sharing a series of photos wearing tiny lingerie and huge boots, all black.
“The best is me,” added Karely Ruiz in the description of the publication in which she poses on the carpet on the floor of a room.
We recommend you read
In yet another post, Karely Ruiz shared a video that lasts a few seconds in which she simply shows herself getting into a luxurious pink car, while wearing a tiny pink outfit.
Sports editor in Los Mochis, in charge of the sports agenda of the municipality of Ahome as well as national and international sports such as the Major Leagues, NBA, NFL, Liga MX, Champions League and other international European soccer leagues. He graduated from the Universidad de Occidente Los Mochis campus in Communication Sciences, with a degree in English from the University of Arizona Phoenix campus. He successfully completed the digital sports journalism workshop at the University of Guadalajara. Coverage in the Mexican Pacific League attending the 2019 final between Charros and Yaquis, as well as the Play Offs of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit. I was part of the coverage of the NFL Monday Night 2022 in Mexico City, where the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals played at the Azteca Stadium. I have worked for EL DEBATE for 11 years, seven of which I have worked as a sports editor in the print area. Since the year of 2020, I entered the digital part in the sports portal, where until now I am part as a Web Journalist. Specialist in issues of Liga MX, Liga MX Femenil, Mexican National Team and MLB.
Leave a Reply