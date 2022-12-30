The Mexican model and instagramer, Karely Ruiz, made her thousands of followers sweat on her official Instagram account by posing in a spicy and daring black outfit that revealed her enviable silhouette.

And it is that the Mexican knows very well how to conquer the hearts of her followers in the Photo sessionssince he always hits the exact point to provoke an immediate reaction among his fans.

Karely Ruiz had more than 500 likes and endless comments praising how beautiful she looked in said outfit that put everyone in revolution. The post quickly went viral on social media.

the star of onlyfans She challenged the censorship of Instagram by sharing a series of photos wearing tiny lingerie and huge boots, all black.

Karely Ruiz shows off her charms in a spicy photo session. Photo: Instagram Karely Ruiz

“The best is me,” added Karely Ruiz in the description of the publication in which she poses on the carpet on the floor of a room.

We recommend you read

In yet another post, Karely Ruiz shared a video that lasts a few seconds in which she simply shows herself getting into a luxurious pink car, while wearing a tiny pink outfit.