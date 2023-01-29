Cancun.- A young man shared on his TikTok account the moment he lived with the influencer karely ruiz which makes it, according to his appreciation, into “God’s favorite.”

The young owner of the @jovannibs1 account recorded the influencer with whom he met in a nightclub in Cancun, Quintana Roo.

All this occurs with the fan’s narration that begins by saying “I will tell you my humble story with karely ruiz in Cancun”.

As the video progresses, the young social media user approaches Karely. First of all, he manages to take a picture of her with her, moments later it seems that they already share a table and, at the end of the brief story, the young man kisses for a few seconds with the queen of OnlyFans.

The responses the video got were mostly from men, who envied the privileged moment lived by the fan together with the beautiful influencer.