Mexico. Karen Ruiz was “attacked” in a market in Nuevo León, Well, she took some of her clothes to sell and they would not have seen her with good eyes, they supposedly kicked her out of the place and now she talks about it on her networks.

Karely Ruiz explains that they ran her from a little market in Escobedo and mentions: “I went to sell, not to steal. That ‘big-tit’ lady attacked herself,” she said, after allegedly being chased away.

The famous Monterrey model does a live on Facebook and gives her opinion about it: “It was very unfair to me. I’m very, very, very shaken by that fart because I start to think and say, listen, I’m a normal person like everyone else, if I need it or I don’t need it, I think it’s not a problem, I went to sell, not to steal.”

Karely mentions in the same video that she intended to sell all the clothes she was wearing, but she couldn’t, she kept most of them, since a lady “made them for her out of emotion”: “Well, that envious lady with a big belly attacked herself, attacked, attacked, until she gave me courage and said; I have to go.”

Karely also cites that the lady responsible for organizing the market arrived and began to shout: “This old woman, what does she think she is!”, and also insinuated that she does not need to sell in the markets, which seemed wrong to her. part and made her feel very bad too: “The envy of flown was noticed.”

Karely Ruiz says that he offered the woman 800 pesos for her right to sell, but she did not receive it and replied that she was not going to buy it. “They behaved very badly,” she adds, sad and annoyed.