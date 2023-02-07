karely ruiz 23-year-old, caused a total uproar on social networks, this after being seen in pink lingerie with bows with which she unleashed total madness, since she is not only seen as a Barbie figure, because her tender look was what that swept the photo.

More than 800 thousand likes achieved Karely Ruiz with her pink lingeriewith which he makes it clear that his figure continues to be one of the best in terms of OnlyFans content, since this platform gave him international fame, causing a total sensation.

“Pin this comment if you love your fans”, “Me with a woman like you, I would even steal to have you as a Queen”, “Do not stain you look like a girl of gallant life, so with your clothes they have surely asked you how much you charge”, “I am 100% sure that a woman of culture like you has already watched One Piece, right?”, write the networks.

Another thing that has caused a stir on the part of the model from Monterrey has been the luxurious gifts that she throws in various dynamics, some just because they come from her heart, although even so it rains attacks.

It is worth mentioning that many fans expect the digital creator to share an overly extravagant photo session for Valentine’s Day.