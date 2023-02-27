karely ruiz23 years old, is too fed up and it is that she assured that not everything you see on social networks is true, since there are also bad things behind all that, making it clear that many people they look for it to benefit.

It turns out that Karely Ruiz launched a message where she attacked the people who have taken advantage of her and who have not valued her, since she has stressed that far from valuing their friendship they only used it, something that bothers her too much and she even called them fake friends.

“These last days I realized that I let go of many things from people, friendships, relationships and I always justified the actions of people in order to have them and not be alone, I am in a process that I want to be a better person and surround myself with people really worth it,” he shared in his message.

For those who do not know, the model from Monterrey has caused a total stir not only for its adult content, but for going viral through various videos, whether dancing or talking about some controversy, the girl of the moment always causes a stir.

“Cheer up beautiful, you are a being of light for those who really need it and as you wisely said, they lose more”, “Look, we are not all bad people, there are many who will always support you in good times and in bad times. bad ok so cheer up and feel like it beautiful Ok “, they write on social networks.