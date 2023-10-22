Karely Ruiz is one of the most famous influencers today, who also has millions of followers on her social networks. However, little is known about those closest to her, one of the most important people to her, her mother.

Day by day, the model is very open with her personal life, especially with issues related to her family, as she has posed with them in photographs and videos. Those who have appeared the most on her digital platforms are her sister Ale de her and her father, Javier Ruiz.

Although, A few days ago he surprised by releasing a photo of his mother through his personal Instagram accountwhere you can see the great similarity that both have.

Who is Karely Ruiz’s mother?

Mayra García is 39 years old and is married to Javier Ruiz, a relationship that he has shown in several posts on his Instagram account. Mrs. Ella already accumulates 60,000 followers on said social network, where she usually shares publications from her private life with her fans, such as her moments with her children and her husband.

There is not much information about her, only that for now she lives in Monterrey, Nuevo León, a Mexican state located on the border with the United States. Also, she herself made it known through her Facebook that she married Javier in 1999 and as a result of her marriage, in 2000, her first-born daughter was born: Karely.

Karely celebrates her mother with an incredible gift

Karely Ruiz’s post about her mother. Photo: @karelyruiz.of Instagram

A few days ago, the racy content model shared a story through her Instagram account congratulating her mother on her birthday. She showed off to all her fans an image of Mayra and another of the gifts she bought her. “Today the mother-in-law of Mexico has her birthday, go congratulate her, I’m going to give her a truck, so you can see,” Ruiz wrote.