Was there a cheat? Karely Ruiz remains active on the internet due to different contests what he does with his followers. However, the last dynamic he carried out did not fully satisfy his fanswho They accused her of fraud for having favored one of the contestants in particular. In the following note, we tell you what Internet users said and how the model reacted to the criticism.

What contest did Karely Ruiz do on social networks?

The public figure held a competition again, but this time The prize was 200,000 pesos in cash for the best tattoo that a follower gets on their body, paying tribute to her. Karely Ruiz chose the 3 best designs that some young people made and those in charge of designating the winner were the people on social networks. The style was free and the participants had a few days to apply in search of money.

What was the controversy that arose in the tattoo contest that Karely Ruiz did?

Although the show personality named the winner of this dynamic, his fans in Facebook It didn't take them long to let their discomfort with the choice be known, since they claimed to have selected another design and not the one announced. Karely Ruiz. People stated that she had ignored the opinion of her followers to choose the best tattoo on her account.

“We have a winning tattoo. Thanks to all the tattoo artists for their participation and to all the people who got tattooed knowing that they could win or lose. Remember that you yourselves helped me choose winner. I love you,” she said to reveal which tattoo she won.

What did Karely Ruiz say about the criticism her tattoo contest received?

After being criticized for the alleged irregular way in which it designated the winner, Karely Ruiz did not remain silent and appeared to respond to the detractors. The content creator stated that she only transmitted what her fans chose.

“Every time I go in to read people's comments I stop wanting to give money awaySeriously, it doesn't seem like anything. Now they came out that the person with the tattoo is my acquaintance. They don't even give a peso, and they bark and bark“He exclaimed in an Instagram story to ensure that he had been transparent in his decision.

Who won the tattoo contest held by Karely Ruiz?

Karely Ruiz selected the user Johann Lemawho He tattooed her face with small horns on her head, giving a mischievous appearance to the model. Likewise, she did not hesitate to mention the artist who made this unique drawing. Cirus Monsivais was in charge of doing the design.

