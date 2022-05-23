Karen Ruiz 21 years old, has become the model of the moment due to the beauty that is loaded, since more than one has been fascinated not only with its content on social networks, but also with its site in Only Fans, where it appears as God brought her into the world.

But what few know is that Karely Ruiz really knows how to sell her content to the highest bidder, because in a television show she revealed how much she sells a video and left everyone frozen by confessing that a recording of her costs 100 thousand to 150 thousand pesos, so that statement went viral.

“I like you very much Karely and you are a great daughter, blessings, God took care of you”, “You are worth much more my love, Karely well you know that you are my beautiful princess”, “Karely you are and will always be an excellent woman and human being for I love that, heart, you are a beautiful doll”, “These women are very expensive, I say if they want to be a boyfriend with any of them, but at the end of that they live”, write the social networks before the statements made by Karely Ruiz.

Another of the things for which this girl is very loved on social networks, has been for her total sincerity with the public, because when her popularity began to emerge, she immediately said that her figure is due to aesthetic operations, well He wanted to look super good for his fans who today are dying for how his figure turned out.

As if that were not enough, not everything is honey on flakes, since the influencer has also earned detractors because there are those who have taken accounts from her and have even pretended to be her, for which she has had problems in said medium of which she has already given realize that it is very complicated.

Although he also has good things to say, because recently he did a photo session with Celia Lora, leaving everyone with a square eye when both women posed with very seductive swimsuits with which they swept total looks for their physique.