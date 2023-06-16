karely ruizthe beautiful influencer who became famous on social networks since her debut on the platform OnlyFans, has caused a new controversy among users after making a intimate confession.

After several weeks of being involved in the scandal for having been “sentimentally” related to the Santa Fe Klan by having participated in their adult music videohas again given what to talk about.

This time, the model born in Monterrey wanted to surprise her millions of followers by revealing a couple of photos where she was honest about her sexual orientation.

Karely Ruiz shared a couple of photos where she models a beautiful northern hat, which is adorned with stones, but what caused a stir is that in each of the images she appeared without any clothes, she only covered herself with the LGBT+ flag.

This is how the famous broke the silence and confessed that she is bisexual, along with a text that says “Sorry boss, I came out bi.”

Internet users did not hesitate to leave comments of support and compliments to the Monterrey, as some applaud that she admits to being attracted to men and women.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp