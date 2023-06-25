Despite calling each other ‘friends’, karely ruiz and Yeri Mua star in social networks in a strong fight after the controversial words of the Veracruz influencer against the model of onlyfans.

According to Karely Ruiz, she found out from a person close to both that the “Bratz jarocha” spoke “pests” about her physical appearanceand even dared to call her ‘deformed’ and ‘ugly‘.

As expected, the woman from Monterrey got very angry with Yeri and for that reason she launched a forceful message on social networks, where she requested that everything she spoke about her be repeated up front.

“Yeri began to say that I was very ugly, that my body was deformed. To begin with, if we talk about ugly, I mean, it’s not like she’s the most beautiful in the world. (…) Why not tell me to my face, I like things to be told to my face, she knows where I live”.

He also expressed: “Yes, you have to tell me something, you know where I live, love. You can look me up and tell me everything you have to tell me (…) To begin with, I don’t need a man to be happy (…) Right now she’s pregnant and obviously I’m not going to get involved, but first, why not tell me, what are you afraid of?

But that’s not all, Ruiz also confessed that on more than one occasion he realized that the ex-girlfriend of Brian Villegas He tried to mess with the locker rooms of some of his events, because the person who creates his outfits is a close friend of Yeri’s and that several months it was “wrong” on him.

Karely remarked that the whole problem is Yeri’s, and that all people end up moving away from her for one reason or another.

“Here the problem is not us, Here the problem is her. It can’t be that all the people around her send her to the shame *. It is not something that affects me, because his life is worth a kilo of ve#g*. Whatever I do or don’t do, Chile appears on TikTok and it bores me, it gives me eggs* (…) Because she is a person who gives eggs*, I really, at least find out. (…) I’m not interested in looking good with people (…) I don’t need to go through life ching * d * people, ”she concluded.

So far, Yeri Mua has not spoken but she is expected to do so shortly, although Internet users say that this new controversy is “very rare” because the 20-year-old has always expressed herself in the best way of Karely.

