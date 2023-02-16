Mexico.- The names of the possible participants in the new season of the reality show MasterChef Celebrity 2023 and Karely Ruiz could be one of them.

In several news portals it is shared that Televisión Azteca is working “at forced marches” in the preparations for the realization of the third season of MasterChef Celebrity.

Karely Ruiz, Poncho de Nigris and Heber Gallegos are the names that are mentioned on this day and would be among the participants of the expected reality show that people have liked so much.

We recommend you read:

Poncho de Nigris, originally from Monterrey, Nuevo León, actor, driver and businessman, would be part of the reality show, although he does not currently share any information on his social networks.

The model and youtuber Karely Ruiz would join the most famous chef reality show in Mexico, and they would have requested her presence due to her great fame on social networks, especially on OnlyFans.

Karely Ruiz is also from Monterrey, has millions of followers on the networks and is one of the most successful young people currently on the networks.

Heber Gallegos, who has been part of two seasons of ‘Exatlón México’, would also be confirmed to join MasterChef Celebrity, as it has gained fans lately.

Heber Gallegos. Instagram photo

We recommend you read:

The first edition of MasterChef Celebrity was won by Germán Montero and the second by Ricardo Peralta; It is a project that has been successful and its start date has not yet been defined, but it will surely be before next June.