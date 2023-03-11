Mexico.-The famous model and youtuber Karely Ruiz recently looked sad on Instagram, this by sharing the memory of a day in which he was a victim of abuse and violence.

“Many memories came back to me and why didn’t I do anything at the time? When you fall in love we normalize it, but no, anything you don’t like at the same time ***, girls,” he says.

Karely, originally from Monterrey, New Lion, He adds in his same message: “I see girls who publish how their partners mistreated them. I was with a person like that, I don’t want to say much because it is something that marked me a lot, but how can a person you love humiliate you.”

We recommend you read:

The beautiful 22-year-old girl is honest with her Instagram fans and also shares that having been in a relationship marked her forever, since her ex-partner He criticized her for how she dressed and “I didn’t get off my ass.”

Karely Ruiz. Instagram photo

“It was one of the relationships that made me shy the most, but I learned to forgive and trust people less, but I don’t understand how someone you love so much can make you feel like shit?”, he also quotes.

Karely Ruiz is one of the most successful Mexican influencers and has more than 8 million followers on OnlyFans.

We recommend you read: