Mexico.-The famous model and youtuber Karely Ruiz recently looked sad on Instagram, this by sharing the memory of a day in which he was a victim of abuse and violence.
“Many memories came back to me and why didn’t I do anything at the time? When you fall in love we normalize it, but no, anything you don’t like at the same time ***, girls,” he says.
Karely, originally from Monterrey, New Lion, He adds in his same message: “I see girls who publish how their partners mistreated them. I was with a person like that, I don’t want to say much because it is something that marked me a lot, but how can a person you love humiliate you.”
The beautiful 22-year-old girl is honest with her Instagram fans and also shares that having been in a relationship marked her forever, since her ex-partner He criticized her for how she dressed and “I didn’t get off my ass.”
“It was one of the relationships that made me shy the most, but I learned to forgive and trust people less, but I don’t understand how someone you love so much can make you feel like shit?”, he also quotes.
Karely Ruiz is one of the most successful Mexican influencers and has more than 8 million followers on OnlyFans.
