Mexico.- The model shone Karely Ruiz in advance of the Christmas present to her millions of followers. Through Instagram, she shared a couple of photos that made everyone daydream, as she wore the hottest outfit in her closet and the reactions have not been long in coming.

Although it is common for the young influencer to be seen with the tiniest and most uncovered clothes, this time she went further with a mesh bodysuit that left nothing to the imaginationbecause the ribbons barely covered their acclaimed attributes.

That black outfit made the fans of Karely Ruiz they will fall at his feet and the compliments have not been long in coming. As usual, the comments section of his publications receive all kinds of reactions and invitations that are quite risqué.

Karely Ruiz introduces her girlfriend

Recently, Karely left his followers speechless when introducing his supposed girlfriend on Instagram, a beautiful and sensual young woman named Yajanna Canoalso a content creator, with whom she announced an upcoming collaboration.

So far it is unknown when the collaboration of Karel and her girlfriendbut her fans can’t wait to see her, because the OnlyFans model always makes the best content, which is why she has achieved great success and made this platform one of her main incomes.