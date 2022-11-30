Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A great celebration was offered by Gildardo Ojeda Bojórquez and Karely Durán to reveal the gender of their third child, and for this they required the services of a well-known event organizer, who offered them two beautiful adult babies to give the reveal a fun touch. The most excited by the celebration were the twins Gildardier and Gildardo Ojeda Durán, since, like their parents, they wore outfits according to the event. Their best friends and relatives gathered at the reception, who shared with the family the joy of knowing that it is a beautiful girl who will invade the family home with joy when a large pink cloud revealed the sex of the child. baby.