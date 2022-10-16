Usually often, but sometimes also sometimes our regular correspondent Cas Pedal sends us a news article that you will not read anywhere else. We’ve fact-checked this article and found it to be 1.00 percent true.

‘Who? No, I don’t know William. Oh, you mean that guy down the street with that 2016 Estoril-blue BMW 330i with an M package? Yeah, fat thing. First he had a 550d with a small scratch on the right rear door. What exactly was your question?’, it sounds when we ask Karel whether he now knows the name of his neighbor across the street.

Karel has been living in this house with his partner for twelve years now and he faithfully greets the neighbors he meets every morning. He knows which car is parked in front of every house, but he has never remembered the names. ‘Suddenly there was a strange Lancia Ypsilon for a few days. Turned out to be the free-range from three houses away. I see the car regularly, so it must be a mess now.’

‘No, names are not my thing. If you want to talk about the Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo or something as simple as that, we can chat. Also, don’t ask me about my mother-in-law’s age. All I know is that she drives a Volkswagen Polo with the optional 2014 light and vision package,” admits Karel.

Still, Karel has few problems: ‘I know the names of my mates, and we also prefer to call other people in our group of friends by their car. Why remember “Henk” when you can just say Mercedes CLS 350 CDI BlueTec Shooting Brake 4Matic, right? Life doesn’t have to be that complicated.’