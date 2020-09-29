Actor Kunal Khemu, who started his career as a child artist in films like ‘Sir’ and ‘Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke’, has now become a father himself. Today is the birthday of Inaaya, daughter of actor Kunal, who made her own identity in Bollywood with her talent. Inaya is 3 years old today, 29 September.

Kunal has shared a cute picture wishing her dear Inaaya a birthday, in which Soha Ali Khan is also seen. The trio is seen with a toy with ice cream and Kunal and Soha are seen posing towards the camera, while Inaya is seen lost in her own world.



Kareena Kapoor, who was engaged in a relationship, also wish Inaya a birthday. On Instagram, Kareena shared a cute picture of Taimur with Inaya and wrote, ‘Happy birthday our beautiful Inaya’.

Seeing this picture, people have commented, ‘Timur is not focused on his book. All children are the same, will not read their own, will keep staring at other’s books. ‘ With this, many have asked who is Inaaya, and some have also wished Kareena’s daughter-in-law’s birthday.