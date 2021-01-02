With the arrival of the new year, many film stars have given their fans a happy new year through social media. On this special occasion, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is remembering her grandmother. Karina Kapoor Khan has shared a very old picture of her grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor on social media, remembering him.

In fact, along with the occasion of the new year, on 1 January, there was also the birth anniversary of Krishna Raj Kapoor, grandmother of Kareena Kapoor Khan. In such a situation, Kareena Kapoor was reminded of her grandmother. Kareena remembered her grandmother and shared a very old picture of her on her Instagram Story. In which he has also put an emoji of the heart.

Kareena has surprised her fans by sharing the picture of Krishna Raj Kapoor on social media. In this picture, Kareena’s grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor is seen wearing a glittering necklace in a sari. While sharing the picture, Kareena has written ‘Happy Birthday Grandma’ on the photo, wishing her grandmother on her birthday.

At the moment, apart from the picture of grandmother on New Year, Kareena Kapoor has also shared some pictures of her husband Saif Alikhan and son Taimur. With this, he has given his fans a happy new year. Currently, Kareena Kapoor is pregnant and will be seen in the upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. The film will be released on the occasion of Christmas this year, in which actor Aamir Khan will be playing an important role with him.

