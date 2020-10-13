While Bollywood actors are very famous, their children’s popularity is not less than any star. Similarly, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan are also popular star kids. Now in such a situation recently, Chhote Nawab aka Saif Ali Khan revealed many things about Timur during one of his interviews. According to media reports, Saif told that- ‘Taimur likes to see’ Ramayana ‘. He is prepared by holding a bow and arrow like ‘Lord Ram’, after which he considers himself ‘Lord Ram’.

Not only this, in this interview, Saif Ali Khan was asked whether Taimur likes to play cricket? So he said- ‘Ibrahim is a good cricketer. I also tried to catch Timur with the bat, but Timur did not show any interest in cricket. He is fond of singing and painting.

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor is going to be the mother of Saif Ali Khan’s second child. These days, Saif is staying in Pataudi Palace with Kareena and her son Taimur. During this time, Kareena will also be shooting for Aamir Khan’s next film ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. The shooting of this film is going to be done in Delhi. At the same time, everyone is thinking how Kareena will hide her baby bump in this film, so the film makers have also found a way out of it. While shooting, the makers of the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ will hide Kareena’s baby bump through VFX.

