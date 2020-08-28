The first, second and third months of pregnancy fall in the first trimester of pregnancy. These three months are very fragile because the risk of miscarriage is highest in these months. For this reason, in the initial months of pregnancy, pregnant women need to take more precautions.

At the same time, in the second month of pregnancy, there are some special symptoms of pregnancy, which we are telling you here.

Second month of pregnancy The symptoms of the second month of pregnancy will be similar to the first month, but now they are more severe than before. During this time, women start seeing many more new symptoms. This month is very important for the development of the baby because at this time the baby’s organs start developing and the fetus starts taking shape of the baby. Also read: You can save millions of rupees by following Kareena Kapoor Khan’s pregnancy diet

Nausea and morning sickness Morning sickness continues from the first quarter of pregnancy and this problem increases in this month. However, excessive nausea and morning sickness do not affect the baby in any way. To reduce morning sickness, vomiting and nausea, drink lemonade and stay away from spicy and fried things. Also read: Like Kareena Kapoor Khan, weight increases rapidly in second pregnancy, know why

Breast enlargement The breast size starts increasing in the second month of pregnancy. Pregnancy hormones such as progesterone and estrogen are formed during pregnancy. Due to these, fat starts accumulating in the breasts. Apart from this, pain is also felt on touching the breast. The nipple comes with a bulge. Also read: Taimur should prepare for Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Chhotu Baby’

Mood swings Mood swings in pregnant women during the early months of pregnancy also affect them a lot. The mood changes frequently as the pregnancy hormones increase. Some women have mood swings for the entire nine months of pregnancy. Progesterone and estrogen hormones affect the chemicals in the brain that control mood, leading to this. It can reduce the effect of sleeping. ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Pregnancy second time: No more labor pain in second time

Frequent urination Pregnant women face frequent urination in the second month. This problem persists throughout pregnancy. Despite this, you have to keep drinking water and do not reduce the amount of liquids in your diet. However, drinking water before bedtime can be avoided. Also, do not drink caffeine-rich substances because it makes more urine. Also read: Anushka Sharma is pregnant for four months, know how much your baby develops in the fourth month of pregnancy