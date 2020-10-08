Growth in the 17th week There are many positive changes in the fifth month. As the morning sickness of the first quarter is over and you feel full of energy. Many women also have pregnancy syndrome at this time. Now your baby bump is starting to appear and your nails will start showing changes. The baby is 7 ¾ inches in length and weighs 179 grams. Now the baby has learned to suck and swallow. This week the baby can start listening, his ears are almost full and now he can hear your voice. Also read: Anushka Sharma’s sixth month is going on, know how big baby is in this month Body fat begins to build and will continue until pregnancy ends. The baby’s heart starts to be controlled by the brain and now his heart beats 140 to 150 times a minute.

Baby development in 18th week This week the baby is 8 ⅓ inches in length and weighs about 222 grams. Now the baby is learning to nap. At this time, the skill of sleeping at night and waking up during the day will develop. The baby has started making myelin. Also read: Fifth month is going on like Kareena Kapoor, so do not do this work otherwise… Myelin is a mixture of fats and proteins that protect nerve cells of the nervous system. It also occurs in the brain and spinal cord and helps in sending the message rapidly through the veins. The reproductive system of the infant is still developing. Child finger prints have been made.

Baby development in the 19th week The baby is 9 inches tall and weighs 272 grams. A cover has started climbing on the baby’s skin. A thick white layer of skin has started to form, which is called vernix cassiosa. Hair will start to come over the baby’s head. The baby starts developing white fat tissue to store energy. Now brown fat is being formed which will keep the child warm when it comes out. Also read: Like Anushka – Kareena how many hours of sleep are necessary in the second quarter of pregnancy

Baby development in the 20th week This week the baby is 9 ½ inches tall and weighs about 330 grams. The reproductive system of the child is developing rapidly. Vernix cassiosa is continuously being formed on the skin. Hair follicles are getting longer and acrine swat gland has also started to form. The gall bladder has started making bile juice which will help in digesting the nutrients. Also read: Sapna Chaudhary became a mother at the age of 30, know the advantages of becoming a mother at this age

.