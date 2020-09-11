



What did you eat in pregnancy In a press conference, Kareena’s dietician Rujuta Devekar had told that Kareena loves to eat home-made lentils and rice with desi ghee. Yes, you heard right Bebo had eaten a lot of ghee during her pregnancy days.

Kareena’s opinion about Ghee Regarding the consumption of ghee, Kareena says that it is very important to take ghee before, during and after pregnancy. This benefits not only the mother but also the baby. Kareena worked very hard to get herself in shape after delivery. Also read: Why skin glows like moon in pregnancy

Ghee is necessary after delivery Kareena Kapoor’s celebrity dietician Rujuta Devekar says that ghee has antifungal, antibacterial properties and the good fats in it also help in weight loss. It adds smoothness to the joints and makes the skin shiny.

How much ghee should be taken in pregnancy Women who have a BMI (body fat based on length and weight) are normal, they should eat two teaspoons of ghee a day. At the same time, according to doctors, pregnant women should eat five to eight teaspoons of ghee a day. You can eat roti or parathas, milk or vegetables by adding ghee. Apart from this, ghee can also be used in Laddu, Halwa and Pinni. Also read: Benefits of being pregnant at the age of 21 like Meera Rajput

Ghee helps in normal delivery It is believed that eating ghee brings a smoothness in the vagina, which eases the delivery process. Many people also believe that incorporating ghee in the ninth month of pregnancy helps in normal delivery. However, pregnant women should not consume more ghee than what the doctor says or mentioned above. Also read: Eating ghee in pregnancy leads to normal delivery, know what is the truth

