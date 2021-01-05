Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, the captain of the Indian cricket team, has a birth anniversary on Tuesday, January 5. Kareena Kapoor has remembered her father-in-law on this occasion. She shared her picture with her husband Saif Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor shared a throwback picture of Saif Ali Khan and her father Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi on the story of her Instagram account. Saif Ali Khan is very young in this. Kareena Kapoor has made two heart emojis with the picture.

Kareena’s Insta Story

Talking about the workfront, Kareena Kapoor will be seen opposite Aamir Khan in the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Apart from this film, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s multi-starrer Takht. At the same time, Saif Ali Khan will appear in the film ‘Bhoot Police’.

Let’s say that Kareena Kapoor had already completed shooting for her part of the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ regarding her pregnancy. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor will welcome their second child in February 2021.