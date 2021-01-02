Taimur Ali Khan, son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, is one of the famous starkids. The actress keeps sharing pictures of her son on social media on social media. Kareena Kapoor recently shared a picture of Taimur with her best friend.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture on the story of her Instagram account. Wrote with it, Happy birthday to our beloved Ranveer. Tim is missing you, come back soon. ‘ In the picture, Timur is seen sitting with friend Ranveer and can be seen pouting like his mother Kareena Kapoor.

Kareena’s Insta Story

Earlier on Friday, Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan’s daughter Inaya Naomi Khemu on their Instagram account. In this, both are seen exercising in the bathtub. With this picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, ‘We are ready for 2021’.



Talking about the workfront, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in director Advait Chandan’s film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ along with Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor had already completed the shooting of her part film about her pregnancy. Apart from this film, she will also be seen in the multi-starrer film Takht.