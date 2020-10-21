Earlier, Kareena shared a picture of her with Aamir Khan and told that she has completed shooting for ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, ‘And every journey has to end. Today, I finished shooting for the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Tough times … epidemic, my pregnancy, panic but with all the security arrangements, the enthusiasm with which we did the shooting, no one can stop it. ‘
Apart from this film, Kareena Kapoor has also signed Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer film ‘Takht’. Shooting of the film will start from next year and it will feature actors like Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnavi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles besides Kareena.
