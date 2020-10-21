Ever since Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has come on social media, she is not only very popular among fans but she is also very active. Kareena Kapoor was shooting for her upcoming film Lal Singh Chadha amidst her pregnancy. Now her shooting is over and she is coming back to Mumbai soon.

Kareena Kapoor was shooting for ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ with Aamir Khan in Delhi for the last few days. During this, Kareena Kapoor stayed in her palace in Pataudi with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur. A few days ago, Kareena has completed the shooting of her film and in this joy, she shared a selfie with her pout on social media.



Earlier, Kareena shared a picture of her with Aamir Khan and told that she has completed shooting for ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Sharing this picture, Kareena wrote, ‘And every journey has to end. Today, I finished shooting for the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Tough times … epidemic, my pregnancy, panic but with all the security arrangements, the enthusiasm with which we did the shooting, no one can stop it. ‘



Apart from this film, Kareena Kapoor has also signed Karan Johar’s upcoming multi-starrer film ‘Takht’. Shooting of the film will start from next year and it will feature actors like Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar, Jahnavi Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles besides Kareena.

