Kareena Kapoor Khan has been very active ever since she came on social media. Kareena Kapoor has been in the news in recent times due to her pregnancy and many of her pictures have gone viral in recent times. Now Kareena Kapoor has shared some of her old pictures on social media. Apart from Kareena, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur are also seen in these pictures.

These pictures of Kareena are from Switzerland’s famous Destination Gustad where she goes for a holiday with Saif every year. By the way, let us know that every year Kareena and Saif have been going to Switzerland to spend holidays on the occasion of Christmas and New Year. However, this year, Saif-Kareena has not been able to move out of the country due to Corona virus. Sharing these pictures, Kareena wrote, ‘This we will miss you my dear Gustad.’ See, pictures of Kareena:



Talking about the work front, Kareena had last appeared in the film ‘Good News’ with Akshay Kumar. Now by the end of next year, Kareena Kapoor’s next film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ will be released with Aamir Khan in the lead role. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor has also signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’. Apart from Kareena, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in this film.

