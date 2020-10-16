Today, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s marriage completed 8 years. Saif and Kareena, who tied the knot on October 16, 2012, are going to be parents once again very soon. On her wedding anniversary, Bebo has written a very loving message for her Saif.

Kareena has shared a cute picture while congratulating Saif on her wedding anniversary. In this post, Kareena has also told the mantra of her happy married life.



On this photo, Kareena gave a very film caption, writing, ‘Once upon a time, there was a girl Bebo and a boy named Saifu. Both loved sphagetti and wine and were always happy even after that. With this, Kareena has said that now all of you have come to know the mantra of Happy Marriage.



In this post, Kareena has wished Saif by writing Happy Anniversary at the end of his post. Please tell that right now Kareena, Saif and Taimur are in Pataudi Palace. Kareena has just finished shooting for her film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ in Delhi. The film stars Aamir Khan in the lead role.

At the same time, Saif Ali Khan’s next film is ‘Bhoot Palace’, in which Arjun Kapoor will also be seen with him.