Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor organized a fabulous dinner party on the last night of the year 2020. Kareena Kapoor, who has been active on social media, has now shared a lovely picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaya Naomi Khemu on the first day of the year to welcome 2021.

Kareena Kapoor shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan and Inha Naomi Khemu, daughter of Soha Ali Khan, on her Instagram account on Friday. In this, both are seen exercising in the bathtub. With this picture, Kareena Kapoor wrote, ‘We are ready for 2021’.



Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan organized a fabulous dinner party at their house on the night of 31 December 2020. The party also featured Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemu, Shikha Talsania and her other close friends.

Talking about the workfront, Kareena Kapoor will be seen in director Advait Chandan’s film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ along with Aamir Khan. Kareena Kapoor had already completed the shooting of her part film about her pregnancy. Apart from this film, she will also be seen in the multi-starrer film Takht.