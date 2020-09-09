Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey is in discussion these days with her new film Khali Yellow. In the film, she will be seen working with Ishaan Khattar. Its trailer was released a few days ago, which was well liked by the people. Recently, its first song Beyoncé Sharm Jaya was released. Kareena Kapoor liked this song very much and praised Ananya Pandey a lot.

Kareena Kapoor wrote, “You look very hot, well done.” In response, Ananya Pandey wrote, “Thank you very much, you are my favorite”. The film is directed by Maqbool Khan. The film was made for release in theaters, but after theaters closed it will now be released on OTT platform G Plex on 2 October.

However, the twist in this is that viewers will have to spend an extra amount to watch the film Khali Yellow, as the film will be available under the Pay Per View scheme on Zee Plex. The release of the film was announced by Zee Plex on Instagram. In this post, he wrote, “Breaking all the check points, Aali is a mad ride. Empty yellow when spoken Only on G Plex on 2 October. ”

Significantly, Ishaan shared the poster of the film on social media, writing, “Apna bhi is ready and your empty yellow is also public, now you too are ready”, Mad Ride is coming on 2 October. Pandey wrote, “If you want to ride Mad Ride, stay on October 2.”