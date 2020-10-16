Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the Bollywood actresses who is known for always wearing fashion forward clothes. Whether it is Bebo’s ready red carpet looks or maternity fashion, her style is worth seeing every time. However, it is also not hidden from anyone that Kareena is in love with her denim pants or slouchy jeans, which she does not want to share with her sister Karishma Kapoor. Bebo was also very pleased, that is why Bebo is making such clothes a part of her wardrobe.

Kareena Kapoor’s choice is as classic as Bebo’s on-screen looks when it comes to fashionable dresses, designer bags, even statement jewelery. Bebo, who has always tried her hand at silhouettes more than once, was recently spotted in an adshoot for Berger Paints India, where she selected a dress that is perfect for the upcoming festive season.

Actually, Kareena chose fashion designer Hemant & Nandita’s designed powder blue dress for this shoot, with V shape neckline with Peek-a-Boo detailing, tie up cutoff was quite attractive. Not only this, crinkle rayon fabric was used in this dress, which was working to give this pastel attire in a shiny look. Crochet detailing was added from the top to the bottom to accentuate the floral motifs, with the fluffy puffy sleeves looking absolutely awesome. Talk about the cost of this dress of Kareena, this attire is around Rs 24,955, which has become Rs 12,478 in the festive season. People mocked Kareena Kapoor’s stylish dress, said- ‘Bebo main bebo, how can I get clothes’

If you also like to wear pastel dresses like Kareena Kapoor Khan, then her latest outfit can make your work to a great extent. From outings with friends to dinner dates with boyfriends, office zoom calls to casual parties, Bebo’s floral outfit will be perfect for many such occasions. In such a situation, if you also want to make this outfit of Kareena a part of your wardrobe, then you can buy it very cheaply from Amazon Fashion Sale. Buy Now On Amazon

SERA Chiffon a-line Clothing



Powder blue colors are in fashion these days. In such a situation, if you also want a dress similar to this dress of Kareena to be a part of your wardrobe, then this dress designed by SERA is the perfect option.