Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is doing another baby experiment. This month, a small guest is coming to their house, but before that Kareena and Saif are planning to shift to their new house. Kareena Kapoor Khan has given fans a glimpse of her new home. She is seen doing some work at home with an interior designer. He has shared a photo telling the fans about the new house.

Sharing the photo, Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, “First setup of 2021. I am back with my favorite. This is going to be my dream home. ” Book shelves are visible in this new house of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. This is going to be special. The books are arranged quite well. With this, most of the work is seen to be of wood.

According to the news, Kareena and Saif will welcome the baby in the new house. Earlier, Kareena shared a photo wishing the friend’s son a birthday. He had told that Timur is missing him a lot. Kareena wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday dear Ranveer. Timur is missing you a lot. Come quickly. ”In the photo, Timur is seen sitting with his friend Ranveer. With this, he is pouting while looking at the camera.

Anusha Dandekar broke silence with Karan Kundra, said – cheated me and lied

Actor Varun Dhawan said on the criticism about ‘Coolie No 1’ – Yes, I am not cool nor do I matter

These days Kareena is enjoying a pregnancy period. Meanwhile, he completed shooting for his new film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In the film, he is in the lead role with Aamir Khan. It is directed by Secret Superstar Fame Director Advait Chandan. ‘Lal Singh Chadha’ is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Forest Gump’.