Kangana Ranaut on Karan Johar’s chat show described him as a promoter of nepotism in the film industry. Since then, the debate of nepotism started in Bollywood. Recently, after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, this debate gained further momentum and people started trolling celebrities for nepotism on social media. Now recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also talked about nepotism.

In an interview to journalist and film critic Anupama Chopra, Kareena said that she feels that every man gets what he deserves and writes in his luck. About his son Taimur, he said, ‘It is not that Taimur is going to be the biggest star of this country. He is probably the child of the country who has taken the most pictures, whatever the reason for this, I do not know. I also want for my child to be self reliant. Whatever he wants to do in his life. Maybe he wants to be a chef or pilot or whatever he wishes to do. ‘



Talking further about Taimur, Kareena said, ‘I wish Taimur to be happy in his life. It is not necessary that if his parents are successful then he will too. His journey will start when he wants to start it. He needs to find his own way. His parents are not going to help him in any way. ‘ Please tell that Kareena Kapoor is pregnant at the moment and will become a mother again early next year.

