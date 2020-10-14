Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the latest photo of Taimur Ali Khan on social media. In this photo, Taimur Ali Khan is seen playing cricket with some children. In the photo, Timur is seen holding a cricket bat, which is undoubtedly too big and heavy for him.

Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote the caption with this photo- ‘Is there a place in IPL? I can also play. ‘ Earlier, Kareena had said in an interview that she wants to see Taimur become a cricket star like her grandfather.

Kareena had said, “I want Taimur to be a cricketer.” Kareena Kapoor Khan said this during an interview in the year 2018. After this, he expressed his wish again in a dance reality show. After playing the game with Kapil Dev on stage, Kareena had said that she wanted her son to become a cricketer like his grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Let us tell you that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in Pataudi Palace with family these days. Kareena Kapoor Khan is soon to be the mother of another child. Talking about the workfront, Kareena Kapoor’s upcoming film is ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. In this film, she will be seen opposite Aamir Khan. Recently, Aamir Khan was seen on the streets of Delhi for the shooting of the film. However, Kareena was not with him.