Ever since Kareena Kapoor joined Instagram, she has been more in the spotlight due to her pictures and videos. At the moment, Kareena Kapoor is in the news due to the news of her pregnancy more than her pictures. It has been 5 months since Kareena became pregnant and her pictures are continuously appearing. On Saturday, Kareena shared another selfie on Instagram.

In this selfie, Kareena Kapoor is seen without makeup. In the picture, Kareena is seen wearing a kaftan with black and white checks and glow can be seen on her face. Kareena is currently in Delhi with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur to do the remaining shoots for her upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. See, Kareena’s selfie:



She will be seen again with Aamir Khan in Kareena’s upcoming film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor has also signed Karan Johar’s multi-starrer film ‘Takht’. Apart from Kareena, the film will also feature Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Vicky Kaushal, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar and Jahnavi Kapoor in the lead roles.