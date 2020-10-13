Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is very active on social media. Kareena Kapoor Khan is going to be a mother for the second time. Kareena Kapoor Khan has also told in the recent post that what the little Nawab Taimur Ali Khan is doing. The shared picture will surely bring a smile on the face of the fans. In the picture shared by Kareena, Timur is seen playing cricket.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the photo, wrote, ‘Is there any place in IPL? I can also play. Actually, Kareena Kapoor Khan has done this post on behalf of Taimur. She is currently in Delhi for the shooting of the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Looking at Timur in this photo, it seems that he is following in the footsteps of his late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

