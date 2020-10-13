Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan remains very active on social media. Recently he shared a cute photo of son Taimur Ali Khan. In the photo, Timur is wearing a black jeans and white T-shirt. With a cricket bat in hand, he is seen standing on the pitch and practicing to play. Kareena shared this photo from Pataudi Palace in Gurugram.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared the photo and wrote, “Is there any place in IPL? I can also play. ” Actually, Kareena Kapoor Khan has done this post on behalf of Timur. She is currently in Delhi for the shooting of the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. Looking at Taimur in this photo, it seems that he is following in the footsteps of his late grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s best friend Amrita Arora has created a heart emoji on Taimur’s photo. Please tell that Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are expecting second baby. Bebo is taking precautions on the set of the film. According to the news, Kareena’s baby bump will be hidden with the help of VFX. Aamir Khan will be seen in the lead role in this film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will start shooting for Karan Johar’s film Takht after the film ‘Lal Singh Chadha’. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt in lead roles.