The pairing of Kareena Kapoor Khan and actor Saif Ali Khan is one of the most famous couples in the film world. Both of them got married in 2012, as well as Kareena and Saif have also appeared in many films. As such, Kareena Kapoor had told in an interview that her and Saif Ali Khan’s closeness had increased during the tashan.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is very proud of her husband Saif Ali Khan and believes that there is no one like her. Kareena praised Saif Ali Khan very much while talking about how he has taken forward his career graph while being in the industry for 25 years.

Kareena said during an interview that, ‘Saif is a very bold actor. There will be hundreds of superstars in future but will not be like them again. He thinks very differently and his elections are very different in terms of things. Kareena also mentioned the Sacred Games during the conversation.

Kareena further said that, after working in commercial films for 25 years, Saif changed the whole thing by playing Sacred Games. It started a trend that made India stand on a global platform. As far as Kareena’s entry in OTT is concerned, she said, “I have not received anything like this yet and I will not take interest in it yet.”